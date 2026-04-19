Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $40.77 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Key Stories Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Filspari approval article

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Guggenheim note

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Options activity report

Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Company discussion

Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Insider trades summary

Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that elevated expectations and rapid estimate revisions may limit further upside near term; the stock could consolidate or retrace as investors re‑rate forward revenue assumptions. Zacks caution

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider William E. Rote sold 12,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $409,100.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,689.69. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $902,595.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,437.71. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,672. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,232,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company's stock worth $181,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company's stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,398,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,347,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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