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Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Travis Perkins logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually strong volume: About 24,476 shares traded mid-day, a 379% jump from the prior session, with the stock last at $7.06 (up ~2.8%).
  • Analyst landscape: two analysts rate the stock Buy and one Sell, with Barclays reiterating an Overweight view and Citigroup a Buy, leaving a MarketBeat average rating of Hold.
  • Technical backdrop: the share price is below both the 50‑day ($7.97) and 200‑day ($8.33) moving averages, suggesting it remains under the shorter- and longer-term trend levels.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session's volume of 5,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $6.9620.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPRKY shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders' merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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