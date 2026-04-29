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Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Travis Perkins logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $7.4150 to an open of $6.9885 and last traded at $6.9885 on a volume of 2,000 shares, roughly a 1.2% decline.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — two Buy ratings and one Sell lead to a consensus "Hold"; Citigroup reiterated a Buy (Jan 26) and Barclays restated an Overweight (Feb 23).
  • Travis Perkins is a leading UK supplier of building materials and home-improvement products serving professional builders and DIY customers via branch networks and online channels, with services including tool hire and specialist plant/tool servicing.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4150, but opened at $6.9885. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $6.9885, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders' merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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