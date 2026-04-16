Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.0950, but opened at $39.18. Trend Micro shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 4,113 shares traded.

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Trend Micro Stock Up 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $476.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company's product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

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