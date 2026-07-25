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Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Trevi Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”, even as other analysts remained more constructive on the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is still broadly positive overall, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91. Recent ratings included buy or outperform calls from firms such as Needham, B. Riley, Stifel, and BMO Capital Markets.
  • The stock last traded at $17.53, near its 12-month high of $20.22, while the company reported a recent quarterly loss that missed earnings expectations by $0.02 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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