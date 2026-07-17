Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Trevi Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trevi Therapeutics shares surged on heavy volume, with about 2.36 million shares traded, roughly 41% above the prior session, and the stock jumping from $17.36 to about $20.12.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive: several firms reiterated buy ratings, and the consensus analyst target is $22.67, though some targets have been trimmed recently.
  • The company remains a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical play with no current profits, recently reporting a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share versus estimates of $0.07, while institutional ownership is very high at 95.76%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,360,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session's volume of 1,678,129 shares.The stock last traded at $20.1170 and had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVI. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JonesTrading dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,015 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 3,993,325 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 3,585,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 1,792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,253,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 3,081,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company's stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trevi Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Trevi Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trevi Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Trevi Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
SMX: From Under-the-Radar to Must-Watch!
SMX: From Under-the-Radar to Must-Watch!
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines