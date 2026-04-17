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Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Tri Pointe Homes logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tri Pointe Homes stock hit a new 52-week high of $46.91 on Friday, last trading around $46.885 with about 783,000 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts are mixed — three Buy and five Hold — leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.50, below the current share price.
  • The company beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.80 vs. $0.78; revenue $954.6M vs. $917.9M) but revenue was down 22.5% year‑over‑year, while liquidity and leverage remain healthy (current/quick ratios 2.63; debt/equity 0.33).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.8850, with a volume of 782972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Tri Pointe Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.The business had revenue of $954.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,188.90. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc NYSE: TPH is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company's operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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