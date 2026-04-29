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Trifast (LON:TRI) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Trifast logo with Industrials background
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Trifast (LON:TRI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 130 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.41% from the stock's previous close.

Trifast Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.01 million, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.50. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 56.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Iain Percival bought 4,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £3,142.28. Also, insider Clive Watson bought 973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £690.83. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,871. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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