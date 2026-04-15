Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olav Langelaar acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

Further Reading

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