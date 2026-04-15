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Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Trilogy Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts: Trilogy Metals has a consensus Moderate Buy from six analysts with an average 1‑year price target of C$7.67, supported by recent upgrades from Raymond James and Cormark and a C$9.50 target from National Bank.
  • Insider activity: director Olav Langelaar bought 6,000 shares at C$4.64 on March 19, raising his holding to 17,000 shares (a 54.6% increase), and insiders now own about 17.86% of the company.
  • Stock and fundamentals: TMQ opened at C$5.72, has a market cap of roughly C$987M and a 12‑month range of C$1.59–C$15.21, and reported quarterly EPS of C($0.05) with analysts expecting about C($0.07) for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olav Langelaar acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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