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TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
TriMas logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — TRS opened at $37.49 after a $39.03 close and last traded near $37.74 on light volume, sitting above its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $36.65 and $35.57.
  • Analyst views are mixed — three Buy ratings and one Sell yield a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $41.50 (individual targets roughly $38–$45).
  • Quarterly results missed estimates — Q earnings were $0.40 vs $0.41 expected and revenue was about $140M vs $193M expected, though revenue rose ~12% year‑over‑year; the company has a P/E of 12.65, debt/equity of 0.66 and a small 0.4% dividend yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.03, but opened at $37.49. TriMas shares last traded at $37.7350, with a volume of 5,477 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered TriMas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriMas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

TriMas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of ($139.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in TriMas by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth $868,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in TriMas by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TriMas by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TriMas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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