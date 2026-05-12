Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trimble stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Trimble Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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