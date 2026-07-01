TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Up 7.7% - What's Next?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $53.2850. Approximately 35,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 480,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Up 8.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 524.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 427.4% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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