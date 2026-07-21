Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Trinity Capital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trinity Capital shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $18.08 after closing at $17.69 the prior day. Volume was about 251,843 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64. Recent updates included higher targets from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Wells Fargo, while one analyst upgraded the stock from sell to hold.
  • The company recently beat EPS expectations by reporting $0.53 per share, though revenue came in below forecasts. Trinity Capital also announced a monthly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying an annualized yield of 11.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.0850, with a volume of 251843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trinity Capital Right Now?

Before you consider Trinity Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Capital wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines