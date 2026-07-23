Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $498.3440 million for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Trinity Industries's revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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