Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.30, but opened at $40.16. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $39.5280, with a volume of 3,764,861 shares changing hands.

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Trip.com Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Down 13.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 53.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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