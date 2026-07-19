Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6667.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,550,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,396,198 shares of the company's stock worth $70,113,000 after buying an additional 893,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,619.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 874,382 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 39.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,642,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,373,000 after buying an additional 753,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,628,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 530,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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