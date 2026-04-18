Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

TFPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 61.74% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 82.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 215.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $15,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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