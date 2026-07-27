Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$57.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Trisura Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$56.78.

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Trisura Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TSU traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$43.91. 18,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.55. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$36.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$804.85 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In other news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 34,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.84, for a total transaction of C$1,421,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,705,756.40. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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