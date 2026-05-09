Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.43.

BBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total transaction of £117,477.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 152.50 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 111.98%. On average, analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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