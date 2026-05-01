Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Triumph Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,953 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 868,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company's stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company's stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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