Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $66.69. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $68.4280, with a volume of 41,127 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,953 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 868,807 shares of the company's stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company's stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company's stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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