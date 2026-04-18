True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$8.52. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 19,569 shares.

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True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.33 million during the quarter. True North Commercial REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 38.96%.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. True North Commercial REIT's payout ratio is -24.82%.

About True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties. It has properties in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

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