Truist Financial Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $208.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.05.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after buying an additional 2,364,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here