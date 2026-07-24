Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.46.

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Global Payments Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $78.04 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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