Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.31.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $239.58 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $244.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,224 shares of the company's stock worth $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 191,731 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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