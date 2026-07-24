Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock's previous close.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.68.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $2,509,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,353,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,503,801 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $299,323,000 after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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