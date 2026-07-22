Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Price

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price objective on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.40.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 80,932 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,285. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,436.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 210,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,934 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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