Truist Financial Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $108.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 255,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here