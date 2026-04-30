Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.56.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 764.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $109,024.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,980.58. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,434.59. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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