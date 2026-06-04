Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,035,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,981 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,735,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here