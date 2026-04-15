Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

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Crown Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE CCK traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. 108,077 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,979. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. Crown has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,570 shares in the company, valued at $48,149,850. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,818,488 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Crown by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Crown by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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