Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.25.

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Medtronic Trading Down 1.3%

MDT opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $79.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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