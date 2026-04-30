Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.71.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

More Amphenol News

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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