Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company's current price.

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

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DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $239.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Investment Professionals LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Value Investment Professionals LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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