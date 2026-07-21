Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.62.

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Prologis Stock Up 1.0%

PLD stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $149.01. 1,147,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said a combination of Prologis and SEGRO makes strategic sense and should be considered, which may support investor confidence that the deal could still happen. Norway Oil Fund Urges Constructive Tie-Up Talks Between Prologis and Segro

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said a combination of Prologis and SEGRO makes strategic sense and should be considered, which may support investor confidence that the deal could still happen. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies suggested SEGRO may struggle to create as much value on its own as its standalone plan implies, reinforcing the idea that Prologis could still have a credible acquisition rationale. Jefferies asks whether Segro can go it alone as Prologis deadline looms

Jefferies suggested SEGRO may struggle to create as much value on its own as its standalone plan implies, reinforcing the idea that Prologis could still have a credible acquisition rationale. Positive Sentiment: Prologis continues to push its bid for SEGRO, and the market is still focused on whether a revised offer or renewed negotiations could unlock value for PLD shareholders. Prologis piles pressure on SEGRO as takeover deadline looms

Prologis continues to push its bid for SEGRO, and the market is still focused on whether a revised offer or renewed negotiations could unlock value for PLD shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Several market roundup and momentum articles mentioned Prologis as a stock to watch, but they did not add specific company news strong enough to move the shares on their own.

Several market roundup and momentum articles mentioned Prologis as a stock to watch, but they did not add specific company news strong enough to move the shares on their own. Negative Sentiment: The repeated rejection of Prologis’ sweetened SEGRO offers is a near-term risk, because a failed deal could disappoint investors who were betting on acquisition-driven upside. UK's Segro rejects Prologis' $18.2 billion sweetened takeover proposal

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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