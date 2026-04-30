Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $14.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,378,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,083,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M (up ~30% YoY), showing improved profitability and top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat — TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M (up ~30% YoY), showing improved profitability and top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.82–$0.88 (vs. $0.72 consensus) and revenue guidance of $930–$970M (well above consensus), which is the main catalyst for today's upside. Read More.

Strong Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.82–$0.88 (vs. $0.72 consensus) and revenue guidance of $930–$970M (well above consensus), which is the main catalyst for today's upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage — Needham raised its price target to $160 and kept a Buy rating, lending support to the stock (note the PT is roughly in line with the current trading level). Read More.

Analyst coverage — Needham raised its price target to $160 and kept a Buy rating, lending support to the stock (note the PT is roughly in line with the current trading level). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market interest — articles highlighting a ~$1.6B defense backlog and the stock's multi‑hundred percent run have increased investor attention and momentum flows. Read More.

Market interest — articles highlighting a ~$1.6B defense backlog and the stock's multi‑hundred percent run have increased investor attention and momentum flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review of margins, segment trends and backlog conversion. Read More. • Read More.

Earnings materials posted — full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review of margins, segment trends and backlog conversion. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media/valuation discussion — several articles are weighing whether the sharp multi‑year rally leaves limited upside, useful reading but not immediate fundamental news. Read More.

Media/valuation discussion — several articles are weighing whether the sharp multi‑year rally leaves limited upside, useful reading but not immediate fundamental news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk — TTMI trades at a high P/E (~94) after a large run; rapid expectations and elevated multiples raise the risk of a pullback if execution or bookings disappoint. (Watch cadence on backlog conversion, margins and free cash flow.)

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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