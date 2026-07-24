Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $371.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the credit-card processor's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company's current price.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.41.

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Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $351.68 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $336.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $630.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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