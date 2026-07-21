Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company's current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut W.R. Berkley from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised W.R. Berkley from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Brean Capital cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $70.39.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,509. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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