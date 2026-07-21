Go Pro
→ SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
W.R. Berkley logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised W.R. Berkley’s price target from $78 to $83 and kept a buy rating, implying about 13% upside from the current share price.
  • W.R. Berkley reported strong second-quarter results, with EPS of $1.27 beating estimates of $1.09 and revenue of $3.72 billion coming in above expectations.
  • The stock has received mixed analyst views overall, but the latest results and target hikes reflect ongoing confidence in the company’s underwriting performance and profitability.
  • Interested in W.R. Berkley? Here are five stocks we like better.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company's current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut W.R. Berkley from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised W.R. Berkley from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Brean Capital cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,509. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: W.R. Berkley reported second-quarter EPS of $1.27, topping Wall Street estimates of $1.09, which suggests solid profitability. W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said profits rose on strong underwriting performance, a key driver for insurers and an encouraging sign for core operations. W. R. Berkley second-quarter profit rises on strong underwriting
  • Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on WRB from $72 to $74, signaling continued confidence even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in at $3.72 billion, above estimates, but some coverage noted that the results still included mixed signals on top-line expectations and investor focus may remain on underwriting trends. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted that Q2 revenue missed expectations, which may temper enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. W R Berkley NYSE: WRB misses Q2 CY2026 revenue estimates

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in W.R. Berkley Right Now?

Before you consider W.R. Berkley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.R. Berkley wasn't on the list.

While W.R. Berkley currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines