Truist Financial Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $34.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAN. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.75.

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ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 103.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 122.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

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About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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