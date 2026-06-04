Truist Financial Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $86.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock's previous close.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,854. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher.

Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum.

Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis.

Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm.

Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a focus as the company flagged tariff and cost headwinds, which could pressure profitability even as sales improve.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here