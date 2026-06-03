Truist Financial Lowers ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $12.00

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company's previous close.

ODD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore cut shares of ODDITY Tech from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $30.11.

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ODDITY Tech Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,188,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. ODDITY Tech has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $197.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.87 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ODDITY Tech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ODDITY Tech

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $123,411.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,343.90. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $402,428 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 530.3% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ODDITY Tech

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About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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