Truist Financial Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $796.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $801.00 to $796.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.09.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $705.44. The company had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,012. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $758.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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