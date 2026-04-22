Truist Financial Lowers W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $78.00

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Brean Capital lowered W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.63.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui bought 370,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,848,946 shares of company stock valued at $335,960,638. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key W.R. Berkley News

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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