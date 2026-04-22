Truist Financial Reiterates "Buy" Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate's stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.20.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $346.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $438.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More.

AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More.

Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More.

Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More.

Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legacy Medicare payment pressure: Earlier reporting noted potential multi‑billion dollar Medicare payment headwinds that remain a watch item for margins despite the Q1 beat. Read More.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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