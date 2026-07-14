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Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Trulieve Cannabis logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Trulieve Cannabis surged 174.1% in June, reaching 809,950 shares as of June 30. Even so, short interest still represents just 0.4% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.4.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Zacks upgraded TRLV to hold, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a sell (d-) rating, and Wall Street Zen cut its rating from strong-buy to buy. The current consensus rating is Reduce.
  • CEO Kim A. Rivers sold 136,811 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, and insiders have sold 1,699,007 shares over the past 90 days. The stock opened at $8.96 and has traded between $4.00 and $13.28 over the last 12 months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 809,950 shares, a growth of 174.1% from the June 15th total of 295,465 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,214,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRLV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of TRLV stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trulieve Cannabis news, CEO Kim A. Rivers sold 136,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,198,464.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,937,757.88. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,355. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

About Trulieve Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the cultivation, processing, and retail sale of medical and adult-use cannabis products. The company offers a range of products that may include flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vape products, and topicals through its dispensary network and branded product portfolio.

Trulieve's operations have been centered primarily in the United States, with a strong presence in Florida and additional markets in other states where cannabis is legally regulated.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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