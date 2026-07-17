Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.9650. Approximately 1,130,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,310,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

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Trump Media & Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trump Media & Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

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