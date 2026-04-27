Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 6% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,192,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,067,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trump Media & Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 19,338.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 44,011.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company's stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

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