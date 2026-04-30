Trupanion Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Trupanion NASDAQ: TRUP reported first-quarter results that management said reflect continued margin expansion, strong adjusted operating income growth, and ongoing investment in new member acquisition as the company moves into a new strategic plan focused on product expansion and a forthcoming digital-first offering.

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Adjusted operating income rises, company reiterates full-year target

Chief Executive Officer and President Margi Tooth said Trupanion generated “over $40 million of adjusted operating income” (AOI) in the first quarter, up 29% year-over-year, and said the company “remain[s] on track to deliver $180 million for the full year.” Tooth emphasized AOI as a key metric that “provides the flexibility to invest in growth and serves as a proxy for our core earnings power.”

Tooth framed the company’s growth opportunity around rising veterinary costs and increasing demand for pet care. She said the “human-animal bond continues to strengthen,” while “the cost of veterinary support has increased significantly,” which she said can limit access to care for uninsured pets.

As the company looks to “fully capture what’s ahead,” Tooth said Trupanion plans to “embolden our messaging,” broaden its existing product, introduce “a brand-new product,” and continue investing in growth. She also pointed to the company’s scale, noting Trupanion provides coverage for “nearly 1 million pets under the Trupanion brand.”

Quarterly revenue up 12%; subscription segment drives results

Chief Financial Officer Fawwad Qureshi reported total revenue of $384 million, up 12% year-over-year. Subscription revenue rose 16% to $269.5 million, which he said exceeded the high end of the company’s expectations.

Key operating metrics included:

Total monthly average revenue per pet: $85.79, up 11% year-over-year

$85.79, up 11% year-over-year Total subscription pets: 1,106,000 as of March 31, up 5% year-over-year (including about 64,000 in Europe)

1,106,000 as of March 31, up 5% year-over-year (including about 64,000 in Europe) Average monthly retention (trailing 12 months): 98.35%, up from 98.28% in Q1 last year

Qureshi said the subscription business cost of paying veterinarian invoices was $190.9 million, resulting in a value proposition of 70.8% versus 71.8% in the prior-year period. He noted this result included an “adverse development from prior periods” of $3.1 million (about 120 basis points of subscription revenue), which he said underscored performance in the quarter.

Expense ratios improved modestly. Variable expenses were 9.1% of subscription revenue, in line with the prior year, while fixed expenses declined to 5.8% of revenue from 6.2%. Combined fixed and variable spending was 14.9% of revenue, down from 15.3% a year earlier.

The subscription business delivered AOI of $38.4 million, up 28% year-over-year, representing 96% of total AOI. Subscription adjusted operating margin was 14.2%, which Qureshi called the “highest Q1 margin in our history,” up from 12.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Pet adds, acquisition spending, and product flexibility rollout

Tooth said Trupanion added approximately 64,700 pets to its ecosystem in Q1. She said the subscription business produced $38 million of AOI, which “directly translates to a record lifetime value per pet, up 29% year-over-year.”

Tooth also said pet acquisition investment represented 53% of total AOI and is intended to deliver returns over “multiple time horizons,” while the company continues to generate free cash flow.

Qureshi said Trupanion deployed $21.2 million of AOI to acquire the approximately 64,700 new subscription pets. Excluding pets underwritten through an MGA structure, he said average pet acquisition cost was $315 per pet, up from $267 in the prior-year period. Development costs were $1.7 million.

Late in the quarter, Tooth said the company began an early rollout of a strategic initiative to add more flexibility to its core product, targeting pet parents seeking “Trupanion at a lower entry point.” The offering was initially available in Canada and expanded to a handful of U.S. states, with broader expansion planned through the year. Tooth said early results show “improved web conversion rates relative to prior periods.” She added that pet parents are selecting coverage levels “somewhat in line with our core offering,” suggesting more options may expand access “without materially shifting selection toward lower coverage.”

Profitability, cash flow, and balance sheet

Qureshi reported stock-based compensation expense of $8.8 million. Net income improved to $4.9 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior-year quarter. He said it was the company’s “fourth consecutive quarter of positive net income.”

Operating cash flow was $14.6 million versus $16.0 million a year earlier. Capital expenditures were $0.8 million, down from $1.9 million, and free cash flow was $13.7 million, which Qureshi said was approximately in line with last year.

Trupanion ended the quarter with $383.7 million in cash and short-term investments and total debt of $109.3 million, which Qureshi said was down $19.5 million from Q1 last year.

Guidance updated; management discusses metrics and growth approach

For full-year 2026, Qureshi said Trupanion expects total revenue of $1.556 billion to $1.581 billion. The company narrowed subscription revenue guidance to $1.119 billion to $1.135 billion, and reiterated expected total AOI of $173 million to $187 million.

For Q2 2026, the company forecast total revenue of $386 million to $392 million, subscription revenue of $274 million to $277 million, and total AOI of $40 million to $43 million. Qureshi said revenue projections are subject to currency conversion rate movements between U.S. and Canadian currencies, and guidance used a 73% conversion rate.

During Q&A, Tooth addressed questions about Trupanion’s hospital channel and software deployment, saying the company has seen same-store sales changes come down as the footprint widened and more hospitals adopted Trupanion’s software. She said this reflects territory partners “leaning into the solution we provide,” and that broader software usage supports the company’s value proposition of helping more members through direct payment.

Tooth also discussed the company’s decision to move away from disclosing a blended internal rate of return (IRR) metric, arguing it is “no longer relevant” given multiple products and geographies and the scale of the existing book. She said the company wants to focus on metrics it believes better reflect economics today, with AOI being the most important. Qureshi added that AOI provides “optionality to invest in a variety of things,” and pointed to levers including pricing, retention, member adds, and operational efficiencies. He also said claims automation increased to 62% in the quarter from 56% last year.

On the new product under development, Tooth said it is designed for “new audiences” entering the category and will be “digital-first,” allowing customers to communicate “where they want to communicate” with more optionality than today. She said the company would provide updates “over the next few months.”

About Trupanion NASDAQ: TRUP

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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