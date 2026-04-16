TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Receives "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm set a $2.25 price objective on shares of TRX Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.28.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SPWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TRX Gold by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,373 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 4,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,779 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 713,760 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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