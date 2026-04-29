TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. 3,400,849 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,159. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.76. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 29,550.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTMI

Key Headlines Impacting TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped estimates: TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M vs. $789.84M expected — a clear beat that signals underlying demand strength. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results topped estimates: TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M vs. $789.84M expected — a clear beat that signals underlying demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive Q2 guidance: management raised Q2 EPS to $0.820–$0.880 (Street 0.720) and revenue to $930–$970M (Street ~$820.5M), implying continued top‑line momentum and margin improvement. (Guidance is the primary near‑term catalyst.)

Aggressive Q2 guidance: management raised Q2 EPS to $0.820–$0.880 (Street 0.720) and revenue to $930–$970M (Street ~$820.5M), implying continued top‑line momentum and margin improvement. (Guidance is the primary near‑term catalyst.) Positive Sentiment: Large defense/order backlog narrative: media coverage highlights a ~$1.6B defense backlog and broad multi‑industry orders that have driven a ~600% year performance, supporting the growth story and investor enthusiasm. GlobeNewsWire Q1 Release

Large defense/order backlog narrative: media coverage highlights a ~$1.6B defense backlog and broad multi‑industry orders that have driven a ~600% year performance, supporting the growth story and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage moves: at least one outlet reported a raised price target (~10% increase to ~$137), reflecting analyst repricing after results — supportive but already reflected in the rally. Price Target Note

Analyst/coverage moves: at least one outlet reported a raised price target (~10% increase to ~$137), reflecting analyst repricing after results — supportive but already reflected in the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available: the company published its press release and slide deck for Q1, useful for modeling (see company slides). Q1 Slide Deck

Investor materials available: the company published its press release and slide deck for Q1, useful for modeling (see company slides). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing questions: several pieces ask whether it's "too late" after the large run‑up — potential headwinds from profit‑taking or rotation away from high‑momentum names could pressure the stock despite strong fundamentals. Is It Too Late? (Yahoo)

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here